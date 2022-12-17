Putin sounds out military commanders on Ukraine

In video footage released by the Kremlin on Saturday, Putin presided at a meeting of around a dozen people at a circular table, flanked by defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov - both of whom have been heavily criticised by hawkish commentators.
Putin was then shown at the head of another conference table at the joint task force headquarters, inviting suggestions from a row of military commanders.
"We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions," Putin said.
Surovikin was also shown attending the meetings in still photographs on the Kremlin website.
Putin spent the whole of Friday at the task force headquarters, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency.
No other details of Putin's visit or the location of the headquarters were reported.