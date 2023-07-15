'You have to kill': The new battle for Bakhmut

In the fighting "the adrenaline starts pumping and you are kind of excited.

"You are as tense as a rope and obsessed with a single idea -- destroying the enemy who came onto our lands," Korpan said.

"On the battlefield, you have to kill."

Korpan said he does not keep track of the number of Russian soldiers he has killed as there is "no sense", adding that "only beginners do that".

Asked if he feels afraid, he replied: "Of course you are afraid but you pull yourself together. And when you are fighting the fear disappears. In the actual fighting, you cannot be afraid, you have to overcome that and fulfil your task. Fear is also an enemy," he said.