Russia accuses Ukraine of cross-border incursion

Moscow on Thursday claimed that Ukrainians crossed into Russia and opened fire on civilians, an allegation denied by Kyiv as a "deliberate provocation."

Russia says its regions bordering Ukraine are routinely shelled by Ukrainian forces but the alleged incursion, if confirmed, would be a rare instance of fighting inside its territory.

The allegations came as the conflict spilled into the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi, with participants unable to agree a joint declaration after objections from Moscow's delegation.