Fuel depot on fire in Russian village near Crimea bridge

“According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured,” he said, adding there was no threat to residents.

“Everything possible is being done so that the fire does not spread further.”

Volna is at the end of the bridge over the Kerch Strait linking Russia to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

In October 2022, the Russian-built bridge was partially destroyed by a truck bomb in an attack Moscow blamed on Ukraine, although Kyiv has denied it.

The bridge serves as a vital link for transporting supplies to Russian soldiers in Ukraine.