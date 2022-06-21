Top court blocks French city's bid to allow 'burkini' in pools

Led by Green party mayor Eric Piolle, Grenoble in May changed its swimming pool rules to allow all types of bathing suits and for women to bathe topless, where previously only traditional swimming costumes for women and trunks for men were authorised.

"All we want is for women and men to be able to dress how they want," Piolle said at the time.

The judges disagreed, finding that "contrary to the objective declared by the city of Grenoble, the change to the pool rules aimed only to authorise wearing of the 'burkini'".

Piolle did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on the court ruling.

Tuesday's court decision was "a victory for the law against separatism, for secularism and beyond that, for the whole republic," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter, referring to a law introduced last year to counter Islamic fundamentalism.

France's treatment of Islam is likely to remain a political battlefield following Sunday's inconclusive parliamentary election that denied President Emmanuel Macron an absolute majority in parliament.

Voters handed the anti-immigration, anti-Islam National Rally an unprecedented 89 seats, while the more mainstream Republicans conservative party is seen as the only possible partner for Macron to reach a governing deal or pass laws on a case-by-case basis.

Republicans lawmaker Eric Ciotti called on Twitter Tuesday for the burkini to be "clearly banned by law".