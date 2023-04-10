Musician, 80, vows to play trombone in Kyiv 'until we win'

Every morning, Valentyn Dudkin picks up his trombone -- an instrument he hadn't touched in 30 years -- to play Ukraine's national anthem in the courtyard of his apartment building in Kyiv.

The 80-year-old retired orchestra director dusted off his musical instrument after Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine a year ago.

"I haven't played the trombone for over 30 years," Dudkin, a graduate of the Donetsk Conservatory in eastern Ukraine, tells AFP.

"The start of the full-scale war made me pick up the trombone again."

Rain or shine and with his 83-year-old wife by his side, Dudkin begins playing at 9:01am, after observing a minute's silence first.