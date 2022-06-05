UK PM Boris Johnson faces threat of no-confidence vote

More than 25 lawmakers have gone public with their letters so far and the Times said party officials and rebel lawmakers believed they were on the verge of the 54 threshold, with one believing the key number had already been passed.

“Officers of the 1922 executive have already pencilled in Wednesday as the day for the leadership vote,” the newspaper reported.

Johnson’s Conservatives are defending two parliamentary seats in by-elections later this month after the sitting lawmakers were forced to resign - one for watching pornography in parliament and the other after being convicted of sexually abusing a boy.