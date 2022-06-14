UK scraps subsidies for electric plug-in cars

Britain on Tuesday axed its £1,500 ($1,800) subsidy for buyers of new plug-in cars as it focuses on other types of electric vehicles, but the news drew anger from the auto sector.

"The government is today closing the plug-in car grant scheme to new orders after successfully kickstarting the UK's electric car revolution," the Department for Transport (DfT) said in a statement.

The grant was launched in 2011 to help encourage Britons to ditch high-polluting diesel and petrol cars.