Ukraine’s turbulent history since independence in 1991

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, right after Russian president Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in eastern Ukraine.

Here is a timeline of the main events in Ukraine’s political history since it won independence from Moscow in 1991.

1991: Leonid Kravchuk, leader of the Soviet republic of Ukraine, declares independence from Moscow. In a referendum and presidential election, Ukrainians approve independence and elect Kravchuk president.

1994: Leonid Kuchma beats Kravchuk in a presidential election deemed largely free and fair by observers.