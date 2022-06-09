UK’s PM looks to reset leadership after confidence vote

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday outline plans to tackle Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, as he seeks to move on from a damaging series of scandals and a confidence vote called by his own MPs.

Johnson won the vote but with 40 per cent of his own side refusing to back him, he was likened to a “Monty Python” character who refuses to admit he is mortally wounded following another harrowing week.

The Conservative leader on Wednesday faced parliament for the first time since surviving the vote, which commentators said had left his scandal-tainted premiership still in peril.

Backers in the House of Commons staged a noisy show of support at his weekly question-and-answer session. But Tory rebels sitting behind looked glum and laughed along with opposition jibes.