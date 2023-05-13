Zelensky to meet Pope as Germany unveils more arms for Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited Rome Saturday to thank Italy for its support and meet Pope Francis, as Germany unveiled a new weapons package ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine!" Zelensky tweeted shortly after arriving in Rome, on his first visit to EU and NATO member Italy since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

He was due to travel on Sunday to Berlin, a German government source said, the day after Berlin announced a new weapons package worth 2.7 billion euros ($2.95 billion) for Ukraine.

On the front line, meanwhile, near the eastern flashpoint town of Bakhmut, both sides claimed to be making progress.