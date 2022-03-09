US bans importing Russian oil, Moscow pledges new Ukraine corridors

The United States has banned imports of Russian oil, firing one of its biggest economic weapons against Moscow over the war in Ukraine where new humanitarian corridors were set to open Wednesday for civilians trying to escape besieged cities.

Russia said the routes would open in five cities that its forces have been shelling, but Kyiv has repeatedly warned Moscow is not genuinely looking to allow civilians to flee and on Tuesday accused Moscow of bombing one corridor.

“Such actions are nothing other than a genocide,” the Ukrainian defence ministry wrote on Facebook.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the US oil embargo on Russia would cut “the main artery” of Moscow’s economy, and vowed Ukraine would “never be a victory” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.