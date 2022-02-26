US sanctions Putin, top Russian officials over Ukraine invasion

The US government on Friday joined European countries in slapping sanctions on Russian president Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as Western nations sought to increase pressure on Moscow to halt its invasion of Ukraine.

The rare but not unprecedented US imposition of sanctions on a head of state came just a day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, assaulting by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

"President Putin and minister Lavrov are directly responsible for Russia’s unprovoked and unlawful further invasion of Ukraine, a democratic sovereign state," the Treasury Department said in a statement late on Friday announcing the sanctions.