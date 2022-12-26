Ukraine calls for Russia’s removal from UN

The statement said that Russia “illegally occupies the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council” since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.
“From a legal and political point of view, there can be only one conclusion: Russia is a usurper of the Soviet Union’s seat in the UN Security Council,” the ministry added.
“Three decades of its illegal presence in the UN have been marked by wars and seizures of other countries’ territories,” the statement said.
The five permanent members of the 15-seat UN security council have veto power over UN resolutions.