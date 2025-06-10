Austrian school shooting kills 9

At least nine people were reported killed and a number of others injured in a shooting at a school in the southern Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, the city's mayor said.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr, quoted by Austrian news agency APA, said many injured had also been taken to hospital following the shooting, which she called a "terrible tragedy".

Kronen Zeitung newspaper said the death toll was at least eight and that at least 10 others had been seriously injured. Police gave no initial toll but said "several" people were dead.