UK police arrest hundreds in latest Palestine Action demo

More than 400 people were arrested in London on Saturday during a tense protest in support of the Palestine Action group, which has been banned under terror laws, police said.

Several hundred people demonstrated in front of the UK parliament, with some holding placards that read: "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action."

The capital's Metropolitan Police force (Met) had warned people that it would not hesitate to arrest anyone who explicitly expressed support for the prohibited group.

The Met said in a statement late on Saturday that it had arrested "more than 425 people... in relation to the protest".