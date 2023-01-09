Prince Harry interviews: main points

Here are the main points from Prince Harry’s first two television interviews to publicise his new autobiography “Spare”, aired on Sunday.

On why he wrote the book

Harry told Britain’s ITV channel he had endured “38 years... of intentional spin and distortion”.

He said he had “no intention” of harming anyone in his family by releasing the book.

But he said he needed to speak out as “certain members have decided to get in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image”, at his and his family’s expense.

On his mother’s funeral

Harry recalled walking behind Princess Diana’s coffin at her funeral in 1997, when he was aged just 12.

“The bridles chinking, you know, going down The Mall, the hooves going down the concrete and the occasional... gravel underneath the foot and the wails from the crowd,” he recalled.

“But otherwise complete silence is something that will stick with me forever.”