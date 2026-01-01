'Several dozen' believed killed in fire at Swiss ski resort New Year bash

Several dozen people are presumed dead and around 100 injured after a fire ripped through a crowded bar in the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana, police said early Thursday.

Police, firefighters and rescuers rushed to the popular resort, one of the top-ranked ski destinations in Europe, after the fire broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A tourist from New York filmed bright orange flames pouring from the bar, and told AFP he saw people running and screaming in the dark.

Authorities said they were still investigating the causes of the fire which erupted at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) at the Le Constellation bar, but said they did not believe it had been caused by an "attack".