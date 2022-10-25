Sunak appointed UK's first PM of colour

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain's third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power, vowing to mend the "mistakes" of Liz Truss's calamitous 49-day tenure.

Sunak addressed the nation outside 10 Downing Street after his appointment by King Charles III, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson's demise in July.

"I will unite our country -- not with words, but with action," the former finance minister said, pledging also unstinting support for Ukraine even while warning of "difficult" budget choices ahead.