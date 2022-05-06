World War taking place at economic level: Russian Envoy to UN

“This is not a war in Ukraine, contrary to what you say, this is a proxy war of the collective West against the Russian Federation. It is as if you were eagerly awaiting this moment to unleash repression against Russia. And if we were to talk about world war then, without a doubt, it is being waged at the economic level today,” Nebenzia said on Thursday.

Judging by the speed with which the economic war against Russia was unleashed, the West has been preparing for it for a long time, Nebenzia said.