Russia passports forced on Ukrainians ‘to erase identity’

Before fleeing occupied Ukraine, Victoria was getting squeezed to apply for a Russian passport she said she never wanted as “I’m a citizen of Ukraine”.

Soldiers in the street warned her to get one, she could not file key paperwork without it, and she heard stories of door-to-door checks ending in deportation for people lacking Russian papers.

Moscow has been steadily imposing its passports in an effort to justify its occupation and tighten control, but also to undermine Ukrainian identity, experts said.

“I absolutely didn’t want to do it,” 43-year-old Victoria, speaking on condition her full name not be used, told AFP in Ukraine-held Zaporizhzhia.

But she relented when she needed to register a home and car deed -- transactions for which Moscow-installed authorities demanded Russian documents.

She began getting the required Russian translations of her Ukrainian marriage and birth certificates, but left the process unfinished when she fled eastern Ukraine in January.