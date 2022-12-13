Ukraine needs extra gas and weapons

Kyiv says 40 per cent of Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure has been damaged, with wave after wave of targeted Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian energy ministry said in a statement that Russian missiles had hit all of the country’s thermal power plants, while 44 overhead high-voltage power lines had also been affected.

Power company YASNO said supply limitations in Kyiv were “significant” with some 40 per cent of supplies diverted to critical infrastructure.

Oil and gas company DTEK said its specialists were “constantly looking for equipment to restore the energy infrastructure destroyed by Russia” and had agreed on contracts with European suppliers ABB and Siemens.

According to a readout issued by his office, Zelensky told the G7 “the terror against our power plants forced us to use more gas than expected”.

“This is why we need additional support over this particular winter,” he said.

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany -- which currently holds the club’s presidency -- Italy, Japan and the United States.

G7 leaders agreed on key elements of a platform to coordinate financial support for Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, before a summit in Paris on post-war reconstruction.

Zelensky also proposed a special summit, which he called the Global Peace Formula Summit, “to determine how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula,” which would secure Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity.