China warns of ‘humanitarian problems’ after Ukraine cluster bombs approval

China warned on Monday that the “irresponsible transfer” of cluster munitions could lead to “humanitarian problems”, after the United States approved the shipment of the weapons to Ukraine.

Washington’s decision drew “widespread attention from the international community, with many countries expressing opposition”, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

But she stopped short of condemning the approval outright, instead noting that “the irresponsible transfer of cluster munitions can lead to humanitarian problems”.

“We should fairly manage humanitarian concerns and legitimate military and security needs, and maintain a prudent and restrained attitude towards the transfer of cluster munitions,” she added.