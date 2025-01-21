At least 66 die as resort catches fire in Turkey

The number of dead after a fire that engulfed a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday rose to 66, the interior minister said.

Witnesses said desperate guests had tried to escape using ropes, footage showed bedsheets hanging from the windows, and media reports suggest some had died after trying to jump to safety.

Several ministers have arrived at the scene at the Kartalkaya resort around 170 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of the capital Ankara, and officials said the fire had now been contained.