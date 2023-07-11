Germany pledges 700m euros in new arms aid to Ukraine

Germany, Ukraine's second biggest supplier of arms to resist the Russian invasion, pledged another 700 million euros ($771 million) in military assistance to Kyiv on Tuesday at a pivotal NATO summit.

Defence minister Boris Pistorius said at the gathering in Vilnius that the new package "served Ukraine's priorities: air defence, tanks, artillery".

Germany in May had already announced a new weapons package worth 2.7 billion euros for Ukraine, ahead of a visit by president Volodymyr Zelensky.