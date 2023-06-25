Greece votes with conservative premier favourite to win

Greek voters head to the polls again Sunday in an election where conservative front-runner Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term and an absolute parliamentary majority to form a “stable government”.

Polling stations opened for the second round of general elections in five weeks at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) while the first exit polls are expected at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT} when polls close.

The 55-year-old Harvard graduate, who steered Greece from the coronavirus pandemic back to two consecutive years of strong growth, had already scored a thumping win in an election just a month ago.

But having fallen short of five seats in parliament to be able to form a single-party government, Mitsotakis chose to ask 9.8 million Greek voters back to the ballot boxes.