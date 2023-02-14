How Russia's invasion of Ukraine changed geopolitics

The war has heightened conflicts and confrontation, as well as the existing global tendency for countries to form into blocs centred on Washington and Beijing.

"We've shifted into a disordered multipolar world where everything is a weapon: energy, data, infrastructure, migration," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in December.

"Geopolitics is the vital word, everything is geopolitics."

Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Balkans, Africa and the Asia-Pacific have been theatres of battle for influence between powers like China, the EU, Russia and Turkey -- whether through financing infrastructure projects or striking deals on trade, military or diplomatic cooperation.

The war on Ukraine has further shaken things up, weakening Russia's grip on former Soviet republics in Central Asia and opening a new role for Turkey as a mediator.

"This chaotic reorganisation is real, but probably temporary," said Pierre Razoux, head of the France-based FMES think-tank.

"Inevitably, the end of the war will leave Russia and Europe weakened and worn down, while the two big winners from this situation will be the US and China," he added.