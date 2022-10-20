Ukraine curbs power usage after Russian attacks energy plants

Ukraine is restricting electricity usage nationwide for the first time on Thursday following a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks that have destroyed some power plants just before the cold winter months set in.

Power supply will be restricted between 7 am and 11 pm, government officials and the grid operator Ukrenergo said, and temporary blackouts were possible if people did not minimise electricity use, a presidential aide said.

While limited to Thursday, “we do not exclude that with the onset of cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently”, Ukrenergo said.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s power and water infrastructure in recent days.