World leaders congratulate Turkey’s victorious Erdogan

Putin: ‘logical result’

Russia’s President Putin, who has collaborated closely with Erdogan on key international issues despite some disagreements, told Turkey’s leader that his win was “the logical result of your dedicated work”.

“Your victory in these elections is the logical result of your dedicated work as head of the Turkish Republic, a clear evidence of the Turkish people’s support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin website.

Von der Leyen: ‘strategic importance’

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission of the European Union, which Erdogan aspires for Turkey to join, said the bloc wanted to strengthen ties with the country.

“I congratulate (Erdogan) on winning the elections. I look forward to continue building the EU-Turkiye relationship,” she wrote on Twitter, using an alternate spelling for Turkey.

“It is of strategic importance for both the EU and Turkiye to work on advancing this relationship, for the benefit of our people.”