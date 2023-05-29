Spanish right surges in local poll, dealing blow to PM

Spain’s right-wing opposition posted strong gains both locally and regionally during Sunday’s polls in a clear setback for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, initial results and media reports said.

Widely seen as a dress rehearsal for a year-end general election, Sunday’s vote saw the main opposition Popular Party (PP) chalking up the largest number of votes in the municipal vote with nearly all ballots counted, official figures showed.

And the party also managed to dislodge the Socialists from several regions in their power, notably the eastern region of Valencia, media reports said.

The figures will be a blow for Sanchez, whose Socialist party governs the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy in coalition with the far-left Podemos.