Protesters cover UK prime minister’s home in black fabric

Greenpeace protesters draped the private home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in black fabric on Thursday, hanging huge sheets of it from the roof as they stepped up their campaign against his government's policy on drilling for oil.

Four protesters used ladders to get onto the roof of the constituency home in Yorkshire, northern England, where they said they spent five hours in what a former senior police officer described as a "major breach of security".

Sunak left Britain for a holiday in California on Wednesday. Five protesters in total were arrested.