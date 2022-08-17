Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea, Ukraine targets supply lines

Russia blamed saboteurs for explosions at one of its military bases in Moscow-annexed Crimea while Kyiv hinted it was responsible as Ukrainian officials said their strategy was to destroy supply lines supporting Russia’s invasion.

The blasts on Tuesday engulfed an ammunition depot at a military base in the north of the Crimean peninsula, disrupting trains and forcing the evacuation of 2,000 people from a nearby village, according to Russian officials and news agencies.

Plumes of smoke were later seen at a second Russian military base in central Crimea, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper said. The action followed last week’s explosions at a Russian military air base in western Crimea that destroyed eight warplanes.

Russia’s defence ministry said Tuesday’s explosions at the ammunition depot were “a result of sabotage”. The Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, is the main supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and the base for its Black Sea fleet.