BBC says Turkey deports reporter as ‘threat to public order’

Turkey has deported a BBC journalist covering protests in the country, telling him he was “a threat to public order”, the British broadcaster said Thursday.

BBC News correspondent Mark Lowen was taken from his Istanbul hotel on Wednesday in what BBC News CEO Deborah Turness called “an extremely troubling incident”.

“Mark is a very experienced correspondent with a deep knowledge of Turkey and no journalist should face this kind of treatment simply for doing their job. We will continue to report impartially and fairly on events in Turkey,” she said, adding that representations had been made to Turkish authorities.

Lowen said upon arrival in London that “to be detained and deported from the country where I previously lived for five years and for which I have such affection has been extremely distressing”.