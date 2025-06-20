British FM says 'window now exists' for diplomacy with Iran

On the eve of European talks with Iran over its nuclear program, Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Thursday after meeting high-level US officials that there is still time to reach a diplomatic solution with Tehran.

Lammy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff at the White House, before talks on Friday in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alongside his French, German and EU counterparts.

The diplomatic flurry came as European countries call for de-escalation in the face of Israel's bombing campaign against Iran's nuclear program -- and as US President Donald Trump weighs up whether or not to join the strikes against Tehran.

"The situation in the Middle East remains perilous," Lammy said in a statement released by the UK embassy in Washington.

"We discussed how Iran must make a deal to avoid a deepening conflict. A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution," Lammy said.

"Tomorrow, I will be heading to Geneva to meet with the Iranian foreign minister alongside my French, German and EU counterparts," the British minister said.

"Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one."

The State Department said Lammy and Rubio had "agreed Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon."