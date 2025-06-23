Where is Iran’s uranium? Questions abound after US strikes

That material, if further refined, would theoretically be sufficient to produce more than nine nuclear bombs.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi on Monday demanded access to Iran’s nuclear sites, saying the agency needs to “account for” the uranium stockpile.

Concerns about the fate of the sensitive stockpile have loomed large. On June 13, the day Israel began its Iran offensive, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to the IAEA, announcing the implementation of “special measures to protect nuclear equipment and material”.

Days before the US attacked, satellite imagery showed vehicles near Fordo’s entrance.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had “interesting intelligence” on the matter, declining to elaborate.

Israel announced Monday it had carried out strikes to block access routes to Fordo.

“It will be difficult if not impossible to track down all of Iran’s 60 per cent enriched uranium, stored in small canisters that are easily transportable by car,” Kelsey Davenport, an expert with the Arms Control Association, told AFP.