China’s Xi heads to Russia in visit for ‘peace’

Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a state visit to Russia Monday, a trip Beijing has touted as a “visit for peace” as it seeks to play mediator in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Xi’s three-day trip is his first to Russia -- a major Chinese ally -- for nearly four years, and has been described by Moscow as ushering in a “new era” in relations.

It also comes over a year after Russia’s attack on its European neighbour isolated Moscow on the international stage.