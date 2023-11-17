UK, Canada, 4 more EU countries join Myanmar genocide case

Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain have teamed up to join the genocide case over Myanmar's treatment of the Muslim Rohingya minority before the United Nation's top court in The Hague, the court said on Thursday evening.

The countries filed a joint declaration of intervention with the court, formally known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), citing their "common interest in the accomplishment of the high purposes of the Convention", referring to the 1948 convention on the prevention and punishment of genocide.