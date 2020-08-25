Fury from victims at ‘devil’ New Zealand mosque shooter

A woman whose husband was shot dead by the white supremacist who murdered 51 Muslims in last year’s New Zealand mosque massacre pleaded with a Christchurch court Tuesday for the gunman’s punishment “to continue forever”.

Ambreen Naeem said her husband died a hero while trying to tackle Brenton Tarrant inside a city mosque, branding the gunman “the biggest loser” during day two of the convicted terrorist’s sentencing.

Her testimony comes amid an outpouring of emotion among New Zealand’s Muslim community as Tarrant comes face-to-face with victims.

Tarrant, an Australian, has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism over the attacks at two Christchurch mosques on 15 March 2019.