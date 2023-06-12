Putin visits Russian troops wounded in Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday visited Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine in a rare face-to-face meeting with ordinary troops, as Kyiv pushed ahead with its counteroffensive against Moscow's forces and fighting intensified over the weekend.

The Russian leader visited the soldiers at the Central Vishnevsky Military Clinic outside Moscow on "Russia Day", a patriotic public holiday.

The Kremlin aired images of Putin wearing a dark suit and accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in military attire.