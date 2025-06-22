What are the nuclear contamination risks from attacks on Iran?

Speaking to Reuters before the US strikes took place, experts said Israel’s attacks had posed limited contamination risks so far.

Darya Dolzikova, a senior research fellow at London think-tank RUSI, said attacks on facilities at the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle - the stages where uranium is prepared for use in a reactor - pose primarily chemical, not radiological risks.

At enrichment facilities, UF6, or uranium hexafluoride, is the concern.

“When UF6 interacts with water vapour in the air, it produces harmful chemicals,” she said. “In low winds, much of the material can be expected to settle in the vicinity of the facility; in high winds, the material will travel farther, but is also likely to disperse more widely. The risk of harmful chemicals being dispersed is lower for underground facilities.”

Simon Bennett, who leads the civil safety and security unit at the University of Leicester in Britain, said risks to the environment were minimal when subterranean facilities are hit because you are “burying nuclear material in possibly thousands of tonnes of concrete, earth and rock”.