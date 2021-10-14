Global coronavirus cases top 239m as infections escalating

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the US and the third-largest caseload after the US and India.
Brazil has registered 21,597,949 cases so far. The country’s Covid death toll has also risen to 601,574 as it has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,001,743 on Wednesday, as 15,823 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, as many as 226 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 451,189.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 claimed 17 more lives in Bangladesh and infected 518 others in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,730 in the country while the caseload mounted to 15,64,019, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
Of the latest deceased, nine were women and eight men.
Thirteen of them died in Dhaka division, one in Chattogram, two in Khulna and one in Barishal divisions.
Bangladesh logged seven Covid-19 deaths on 8 October, the lowest since 17 March this year when the country recorded 11 such deaths.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 22,153 samples. With this, the daily-case positivity rate declined slightly to 2.34 per cent.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
However, the recovery rate decreased slightly to 97.54 per cent from Tuesday’s 97.55, with 505 more patients getting cured during the period from Monday’s 97.53 per cent.
So far, 15,25,673 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.