Global coronavirus cases top 239m as infections escalating

The overall number of global Covid cases has now surged past 239 million, despite the ongoing mass inoculations in many countries, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total Covid case count and fatalities stand at 239,121,766 and 4,873,471 respectively as of Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 44,681,561 cases and 719,515 fatalities to date, according to the university data.