Global coronavirus death toll tops 800,000: AFP tally

Galib Ashraf
A healthcare worker puts on his protective suit while using a robot to carry out consultations with patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at NOVA hospital in Monterrey, Mexico 18 August, 2020.
A healthcare worker puts on his protective suit while using a robot to carry out consultations with patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at NOVA hospital in Monterrey, Mexico 18 August, 2020. Reuters

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000 around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at around 1100 GMT on Saturday, reports BSS.

In total, 800,004 fatalities have been recorded globally, out of 23,003,079 declared infections.

Latin America and the Caribbean is the region the most affected with 254,897 deaths.

More than half of global fatalities have been reported in four countries: the United States with 175,416, Brazil with 113,358, Mexico 59,610 and India 55,794.

