Global Covid-19 cases top 151 million

With new variants of Covid-19 spreading rapidly, the global Covid-19 caseload on 1 May touched the grim milestone of 151 million, UNB reports.



The total corona fatalities also mounted to 3,176,404, according to the latest figures released by Johns Hopkins University.



The US, the world's worst-hit country in terms of cases and deaths, have recorded 32,345,062 cases with 575,921 fatalities to date, as per the university data.



Neighbouring India's total Covid cases have now crossed the 19-million mark. The country's caseload and death toll currently stand at 19,164, 969 and 211,853, respectively, according to the Indian health ministry.