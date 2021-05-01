Global Covid-19 cases top 151 million

With new variants of Covid-19 spreading rapidly, the global Covid-19 caseload on 1 May touched the grim milestone of 151 million, UNB reports.
The total corona fatalities also mounted to 3,176,404, according to the latest figures released by Johns Hopkins University.
The US, the world's worst-hit country in terms of cases and deaths, have recorded 32,345,062 cases with 575,921 fatalities to date, as per the university data.
Neighbouring India's total Covid cases have now crossed the 19-million mark. The country's caseload and death toll currently stand at 19,164, 969 and 211,853, respectively, according to the Indian health ministry.
India's daily deaths have nearly tripled in the past three weeks, reflecting the intensity of the latest surge. And the country's already teetering health system is under immense strain, prompting multiple global allies to send help, reports AP.
Brazil on 30 April registered 2,870 more deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, raising the national count to 404,287, the world's second-highest corona death toll after the US, the Ministry of Health said.
The ministry said that tests detected 73,076 new Covid-19 cases, taking its nationwide tally to 14,665,962.
April has been the month with the most deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Latin American nation, with about 75,944 fatalities having been reported to date, compared with 66,000 deaths for March.