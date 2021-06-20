Global Covid-19 cases top 178m

The US has logged 3,35,37,807 cases and 601,748 deaths to date. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.
In Brazil, the death toll from the virus has surpassed 500,000 after recording 2,301 more deaths from the fatal disease in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Saturday.
With the national death toll reaching 500,800, Brazil has become the second country in the world to record more than half a million pandemic deaths, after the United States.
The country’s total caseload reached 1,78,83,750 as the health authorities has logged 82,288 new cases during this period.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,98,23,546 on Saturday, with 60,753 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.
Besides, 1,647 more patients died during the period, taking the death toll to 385,137.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed the lives of 67 people in 24 hours until Saturday morning, the highest daily deaths in 48 days.
The country last recorded 69 deaths on 2 May this year.
Meanwhile, 3,057 new infections were detected after testing 16,964 samples, said a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHs).
With these, the country's death toll rose to 13,466 while the caseload to 848,027.
Bangladesh rolls out Sinopharm vaccine
Bangladesh on Saturday started administering Sinopharm vaccine doses across the country, aiming to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
The vaccination started in the capital and elsewhere of the country with 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China, said the DGHS.
The vaccine doses are being administered at four hospitals in Dhaka district -- Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, and Mugda Medical College Hospital.