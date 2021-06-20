Global Covid-19 cases top 178m

Over 178 million people have been found infected with Covid-19 as many countries are still grappling with a spike in cases and deaths across the world, reports UNB.

The total caseload and deaths from the virus stand at 17,81,23,144 and 38,57,806, respectively as of Sunday morning, as per the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 256,64,01,042 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe, according to the university data.