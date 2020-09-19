Global COVID-19 cases top 30.3m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 950,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,395,579 and the fatalities rose to 950,344, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,722,699 and 198,509, respectively, according to the CSSE.