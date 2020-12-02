Global COVID-19 cases top 63.7m

In a new grim milestone, the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe has crossed 63.7 million with 1,479,442 deaths on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The total caseload globally mounted to 63,788,113, said the data compiled by the JHU, reports UNB.
The US, which remained the worst-hit country in the world, reported 13,714,024 cases while the death toll from the virus reached 270, 532 as of Wednesday morning.
Nearly 37,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in November, the most in any month since the dark early days of the pandemic, engulfing families in grief, filling newspaper obituary pages and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals, reports AP.
Amid the resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are being live streamed or performed as drive-by affairs.
Health officials fear the crisis will be even worse in the coming weeks, after many Americans ignored pleas to stay home over Thanksgiving and avoid people who don’t live with them.
A record 96,000 people were in the hospital with the virus in the US as of Monday. The U.S. is seeing on average more than 160,000 new cases per day and almost 1,470 deaths — equal to what the country was witnessing in mid-May.
Brazil registered 50,909 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 6,386,787, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 697 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the nationwide tally to 173,817, it said.
In India, the death toll mounted to 137,621 with 482 reported on Tuesday while the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached to 9,462,809.
Situation in Bangladesh
With the gradual rise in COVID-19 caseloads in recent weeks, Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 2,293 new virus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing up the country’s total tally to 467,225.
The country’s health authorities also recorded 31 more deaths from COVID-19 during the period, which took the death tally to 6,675.
The mortality rate, however, is still at 1.43 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services.
According to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU), Bangladesh is now the 26th worst-hit country across the world. Bangladesh reported its first cases on 8 March.
The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on 26 August. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on 4 November.