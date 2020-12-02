Global COVID-19 cases top 63.7m

In a new grim milestone, the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe has crossed 63.7 million with 1,479,442 deaths on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The total caseload globally mounted to 63,788,113, said the data compiled by the JHU, reports UNB.

The US, which remained the worst-hit country in the world, reported 13,714,024 cases while the death toll from the virus reached 270, 532 as of Wednesday morning.

Nearly 37,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in November, the most in any month since the dark early days of the pandemic, engulfing families in grief, filling newspaper obituary pages and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals, reports AP.