Global Covid cases near 528 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 528 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 527,683,991 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,300,331 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 85,004,438 cases so far and 1,028,924 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.