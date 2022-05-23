Global Covid cases near 528 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,136,371 on Sunday, as 2,226 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 65 deaths were reported from the pandemic across the country since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,413.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over,” the head of the World Health Organisation, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave.
In a weekly report Thursday on the global situation, WHO said the number of new Covid-19 cases appears to have stabilised after weeks of decline since late March, while the overall number of weekly deaths dropped, reports AP.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 29 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,233, health authorities said.
With no new Covid death reported during the period, the total fatalities from the pandemic so far remained at 29,128.
On Saturday, the country saw one death from Covid-19 after a month as the last death was logged on 20 April with 16 new cases.
The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.78 per cent from Saturday’s 0.41 per cent as 3,824 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.32 per cent as 217 patients recovered during this period.