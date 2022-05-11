Global Covid cases surpass 518 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 518 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 518,751,424 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,255,671 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 82,107,519 cases so far and 998,346 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.