Global Covid cases surpass 518 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People wearing protective masks walk past an ATM machine of ING bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, 8 October 2020. Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 518 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 518,751,424 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,255,671 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 82,107,519 cases so far and 998,346 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 524,103 on Tuesday, with 2,288 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 10 deaths were reported across the country due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning taking the total death toll to 524,103.

There are still 19,637 active Covid cases in the country even as there was a fall of 766 active cases during the past 24 hours.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 26 Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, which took the total caseload to 1,952,855.

With no new Covid deaths reported during this period for the 20th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.54 per cent from Monday’s 0.40 per cent as 4,745 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Monday, the number of cases was higher as 30 new cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.19 per cent as 265 patients recovered during this period.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.

