Global Covid cases top 191 million

So far, a total of 3,894,980,287 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe. The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 34,174,682 cases. Besides, 609, 529 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.
Brazil on Tuesday registered as many as 1,452 more Covid deaths in 24 hours which pushed up its national fatality toll to 544,302, according to the country's health ministry.
As many as 27,896 new cases were detected during the period, taking the total caseload to 19,419,741, the ministry said.
Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the US and the third-largest caseload after the US and India.
The third worst-hit country, India's Covid tally rose to 31,215,142 after 42,123 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, as per the federal health ministry's latest corona data.
Besides, 489 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning have taken the total death toll to 418,511.