Global Covid cases top 244 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,735,560 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 605,804.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,189,774 on Monday, as 14,306 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 443 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 454,712.
Most deaths, 363, were reported from the southern state of Kerala. “More than 70 percent cases (deaths) are due to comorbidities,” said the federal health ministry.
Meanwhile, Russia has reported a record-high daily Covid-19 count of 37,930 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,279,573, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.
The nationwide Covid-19 death toll grew by 1,069 to 231,669, and recoveries increased by 20,690 to 7,186,611.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 claimed five more lives and infected 289 more people in 24 hours till Monday morning.
Bangladesh recorded five Covid-related deaths on a single day on 24 February this year.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 20.773 samples, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, the daily case positivity rate declined slightly to 1.39 per cent from Sunday’s 1.49 per cent.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid fatalities reached 27,828 while the caseload climbed to 1,567,981 in Bangladesh, according to the DGHS.
Among the latest deaths, two were men and three were women.
Of the 55 deaths recorded from 18 to 24 October while 12.7 per cent received Covid shots, the DGHS added.
Comorbidity among Covid patients and deceased increased 6.1 per cent this week compared to the previous week.
Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
Also, the recovery rate increased slightly to 97.68 per cent, with 364 more patients getting cured.