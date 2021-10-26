International

Global Covid cases top 244 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Medical workers administer tests at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia on 17 June 2021. Reuters file photo

The overall number of global Covid cases has now crossed 244 million as the race to vaccinate masses continue the world over, UNB reports.

The global Covid death toll and the total case count stand at 4,954,527 and 244,034,988, respectively, as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The US has logged 45,544,971 cases and 737,316 deaths to date, according to the university data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,735,560 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 605,804.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,189,774 on Monday, as 14,306 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.

Besides, as many as 443 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 454,712.

Most deaths, 363, were reported from the southern state of Kerala. “More than 70 percent cases (deaths) are due to comorbidities,” said the federal health ministry.

Meanwhile, Russia has reported a record-high daily Covid-19 count of 37,930 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,279,573, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide Covid-19 death toll grew by 1,069 to 231,669, and recoveries increased by 20,690 to 7,186,611.

Situation in Bangladesh

Covid-19 claimed five more lives and infected 289 more people in 24 hours till Monday morning.

Bangladesh recorded five Covid-related deaths on a single day on 24 February this year.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 20.773 samples, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the daily case positivity rate declined slightly to 1.39 per cent from Sunday’s 1.49 per cent.

With the fresh numbers, the Covid fatalities reached 27,828 while the caseload climbed to 1,567,981 in Bangladesh, according to the DGHS.

Among the latest deaths, two were men and three were women.

Of the 55 deaths recorded from 18 to 24 October while 12.7 per cent received Covid shots, the DGHS added.

Comorbidity among Covid patients and deceased increased 6.1 per cent this week compared to the previous week.

Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

Also, the recovery rate increased slightly to 97.68 per cent, with 364 more patients getting cured.

