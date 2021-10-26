Global Covid cases top 244 million

The overall number of global Covid cases has now crossed 244 million as the race to vaccinate masses continue the world over, UNB reports.

The global Covid death toll and the total case count stand at 4,954,527 and 244,034,988, respectively, as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The US has logged 45,544,971 cases and 737,316 deaths to date, according to the university data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.